Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Could you help bring padel tennis to Fairhaven?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fylde Council is currently accepting expressions of interest from developers and operators to bring padel to Fairhaven Lake and Gardens.

It is seeking expressions of interest for the development of two padel courts with floodlighting at a prime location within Fairhaven Lake and Gardens subject to the relevant planning applications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site currently comprises of two full-size public tennis courts situated close to the lake, offering an ideal setting for this exciting sporting development.

Fylde Council is currently accepting expressions of interest from developers and operators to bring padel tennis to Fairhaven Lake and Gardens. | Fylde Council

Read More Fylde Council issues warning after recycling bin catches fire and causes damage to van on way to Leyland

The initiative represents a significant addition to the recreational offerings at Fairhaven, enhancing its appeal as a premier destination for outdoor activities.

Interested developers and operators are invited to submit an initial business plan that includes details of funding proposals and funding sources. Following assessment of the expressions of interest, Fylde Council will invite selected parties for further discussions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jayne Nixon, Lead Member for Tourism and Leisure services, commented: “This tender opportunity represents an exciting development for Fairhaven Lake and Gardens and for sports provision within the Fylde area. We look forward to receiving innovative proposals that will complement the natural beauty of this treasured location while providing a modern sports facility for residents and visitors alike.”

For additional information or to submit an expression of interest click HERE.