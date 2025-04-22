Fylde Council announces padel tennis opportunity at Fairhaven Lake
Fylde Council is currently accepting expressions of interest from developers and operators to bring padel to Fairhaven Lake and Gardens.
It is seeking expressions of interest for the development of two padel courts with floodlighting at a prime location within Fairhaven Lake and Gardens subject to the relevant planning applications.
The site currently comprises of two full-size public tennis courts situated close to the lake, offering an ideal setting for this exciting sporting development.
The initiative represents a significant addition to the recreational offerings at Fairhaven, enhancing its appeal as a premier destination for outdoor activities.
Interested developers and operators are invited to submit an initial business plan that includes details of funding proposals and funding sources. Following assessment of the expressions of interest, Fylde Council will invite selected parties for further discussions.
Councillor Jayne Nixon, Lead Member for Tourism and Leisure services, commented: “This tender opportunity represents an exciting development for Fairhaven Lake and Gardens and for sports provision within the Fylde area. We look forward to receiving innovative proposals that will complement the natural beauty of this treasured location while providing a modern sports facility for residents and visitors alike.”
For additional information or to submit an expression of interest click HERE.
