The shortlist has been announced for this year’s Fylde Community Sports Awards following a record-breaking number of nominations from across the borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 330 nominations were received for the annual awards, which celebrate the people, clubs, schools and organisations that go above and beyond to promote community sport in Fylde.

The winners will be revealed at a ceremony at the Inn on the Prom Hotel in St Annes, hosted by Fylde Council’s Health and Sports Development Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shortlist has been announced for this year’s Fylde Community Sports Awards | Fylde Council

Jack Waters, Health and Sports Development Officer at Fylde Council, said: “This year we’ve seen an all-time high in entry numbers, with over 330 nominations from across Fylde.

“The awards are a great opportunity to thank people, clubs, schools and organisations that work hard all year round and it is always wonderful to see so many inspirational people in one room.”

Councillor Chris Dixon, Lead Member for Social Wellbeing, added: “Sport plays such an important role in bringing our communities together here in Fylde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is no secret that taking part in sporting activities can improve physical and mental wellbeing as well as inspire the next generation of sports stars.

“Our Fylde Community Sports Awards are a fantastic way to recognise the dedication and passion of those who make local sport possible

“Congratulations to everyone who has been shortlisted and thank you for making a real difference in Fylde.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fylde Community Sports Awards honour achievements across a range of categories — from grassroots clubs and coaches to young athletes and volunteers — celebrating those who help make sport accessible to all.

Fylde Community Sports Awards 2025 shortlist:

Coach of the Year

Luke Weafer – Sports for All

Ana Blackburn – Fylde Coast Rhythmic Gymnastics Academy

Club of the Year

St Annes Cricket Club

Special Olympics Fylde

Atletico Warton

Primary School of the Year

Clifton Primary School

Singleton Church of England Primary School

Secondary School of the Year

Lytham St Annes High School

Carr Hill High School

Young Achiever of the Year

Lilly Miles

Jess Hagon

Health & Wellbeing Award

Live Like Ralph

Suzy Adams

Healthy Workplace Award

Beaverbrooks

Fylde Council

Volunteer of the Year

Patrick Cook – St Annes Football Club

Stewart Dyson – Live Like Ralph