Fylde Community Sports Awards shortlist unveiled after record number of entries across the borough
More than 330 nominations were received for the annual awards, which celebrate the people, clubs, schools and organisations that go above and beyond to promote community sport in Fylde.
The winners will be revealed at a ceremony at the Inn on the Prom Hotel in St Annes, hosted by Fylde Council’s Health and Sports Development Team.
Jack Waters, Health and Sports Development Officer at Fylde Council, said: “This year we’ve seen an all-time high in entry numbers, with over 330 nominations from across Fylde.
“The awards are a great opportunity to thank people, clubs, schools and organisations that work hard all year round and it is always wonderful to see so many inspirational people in one room.”
Councillor Chris Dixon, Lead Member for Social Wellbeing, added: “Sport plays such an important role in bringing our communities together here in Fylde.
“It is no secret that taking part in sporting activities can improve physical and mental wellbeing as well as inspire the next generation of sports stars.
“Our Fylde Community Sports Awards are a fantastic way to recognise the dedication and passion of those who make local sport possible
“Congratulations to everyone who has been shortlisted and thank you for making a real difference in Fylde.”
The Fylde Community Sports Awards honour achievements across a range of categories — from grassroots clubs and coaches to young athletes and volunteers — celebrating those who help make sport accessible to all.
Fylde Community Sports Awards 2025 shortlist:
Coach of the Year
Luke Weafer – Sports for All
Ana Blackburn – Fylde Coast Rhythmic Gymnastics Academy
Club of the Year
St Annes Cricket Club
Special Olympics Fylde
Atletico Warton
Primary School of the Year
Clifton Primary School
Singleton Church of England Primary School
Secondary School of the Year
Lytham St Annes High School
Carr Hill High School
Young Achiever of the Year
Lilly Miles
Jess Hagon
Health & Wellbeing Award
Live Like Ralph
Suzy Adams
Healthy Workplace Award
Beaverbrooks
Fylde Council
Volunteer of the Year
Patrick Cook – St Annes Football Club
Stewart Dyson – Live Like Ralph