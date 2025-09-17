A Fylde Coast pub has been named the most dog-friendly in the North West after a nationwide search.

The Fairhaven on Clifton Drive took the regional crown in Rover.com’s “Great British Pub Crawl”, which saw more than 110 pubs across the UK put to the test.

Judges praised The Fairhaven for its warm welcome, spacious setting and thoughtful touches for four-legged guests – including fresh water, tasty treats, a special doggy menu and plenty of room for pooches to stretch out both indoors and outside.

The pub beat stiff competition from others in the region, including the Queen’s Head in Troutbeck and The Travellers Rest in Warrington, which were both highly commended.

Rover’s experts scored each venue on accessibility, staff attitude, pet safety, facilities and atmosphere before awarding The Fairhaven the title.

Luke James, Rover’s Public House Officer, said: “After visiting dog-friendly pubs all over the country this summer, a few really stood out above the rest.

“These were the places where pups weren’t just welcomed, but truly celebrated – with thoughtful touches that made both dogs and their humans feel right at home.”

The accolade comes as new research from Rover shows the value of catering to canines.

Almost a third (30%) of dog owners said they would happily pay more for a pint if it meant they could bring their pet along – an extra £4.26 on average.

Nearly half (45%) admitted they would go out more often if pubs welcomed dogs, and two thirds (65%) even said they prefer the company of dogs to children when visiting their local.

Adem Fehmi, Rover’s Canine Behaviourist expert, said: “Our scoring criteria looks at everything from safety and comfort to staff knowledge and atmosphere.

“The very best dog-friendly pubs create a calm, secure environment where dogs can truly relax, showing exactly what best-in-class hospitality should look like.

“What’s great is that every pub has the opportunity to do the same – by thinking carefully about dogs’ needs, they can make visits more enjoyable for everyone and turn first-time guests into returning customers.”

Other winners in the national awards included The Foresters Arms in Fordingbridge (South East), The Fox & Hounds in West Witton (Yorkshire) and The Prince of Wales in London’s Elephant and Castle.

For the full list of Rover’s top dog-friendly pubs, visit: www.rover.com/uk/blog/dog-friendly-pubs.