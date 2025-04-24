Fylde coast youngsters ready to dazzle in Twinkletoes 2025 at Blackpool's Winter Gardens
Staged once every two years by Fleetwood’s Barbara Jacksons Theatre Art Centre, Twinkletoes is a dazzling celebration of music and dance, showcasing the extraordinary talent and dedication of the school’s students and teachers.
From toe-tapping musical favourites through emotional ballet and lyrical numbers to fist pumping contemporary hits, this show is the best yet.
From the seniors to the babies, all the age groups will be performing some stunning routines, including numbers from shows such as Newsies, the Wizard of Oz, Wonker, Bridgerton and Barbie.
After the break be prepared for some feline surprises in the aisles as the intermediate modern girls open the second half with a riot of numbers from Cats.
Villains is the theme for the junior tappers, with fabulous synchro sequences featuring Wednesday, Cruella Deville and a Rotten to the Core section finale to really get the blood pumping.
And there will also be stunning routines from Avatar and the Little Mermaid.
Tickets are still available from the Winter Gardens Box Office for Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7pm, and the 2pm Saturday matinee.
