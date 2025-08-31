Talented young skaters from the Fylde coast are rehearsing for a spectacular family show on ice being staged at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young performers from BIDCA will transport audiences to the ancient city of Agrabah, as they present ‘Aladdin: An Enchanted Tale on Ice’ in December.

The magical adventures of kind-hearted thief Aladdin, elegant Princess Jasmine, and the larger-than-life Genie will dazzle and entertain audiences with fantastic routines and great music, all taking place in the famous Ice Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde coast youngsters performing thrilling Aladdin on ice show at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort | Third party

It is being performed by a cast of over 60 skilled local skaters, ranging from the ages of five to eighteen, and choreographed by professional coaches,.

BIDCA – Blackpool Ice Drome Charities Association - not only thrills and entertains, it also raises funds for local children’s charities, such as Brian House, Boathouse Youth and Blackpool Boys and Girls Club, under the motto of

A BIDCA spokesman said: “Many young performers who began their skating journey at BIDCA have gone on to skate professionally around the globe for companies such as Disney On Ice, on television shows such as Dancing on Ice, and even in Blackpool’s own prestigious Hot Ice.

“When you come to enjoy a BIDCA show, you really are watching the skating stars of the future!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For audience-goers of all ages who travel from far and wide, the show is a highlight of the Christmas season, a Blackpool tradition now more than eighty years old.”

With past performances including Mary Poppins, Peter Pan and last year’s Snow White, the popularity of BIDCA continues to grow. Tickets are already flying out fast, with over 1000 sold in the firstweekend of release alone!

An Enchanted Tale on Ice’ begins on Saturday December 6, running throughout December until Boxing Day at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort Arena.

Tickets are on sale now, priced from £10, by visiting the Arena online at www.pleasurebeacharena.co.uk , in person at the Box Office, or by ringing 01253 341707.