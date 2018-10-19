Fylde coast MEP Paul Nuttall blasts Theresa May over Brexit delay

The Fylde coast’s MEP has blasted Prime Minister Theresa May over the announcement that the government is considering extending the Brexit transition period beyond 2020 and believes she will be ‘ousted’ by her Conservative colleagues.

Paul Nuttall said it was a ‘betrayal’ of the 17.4 million people who voted to leave the EU and insited countries, such as the US and Japan are ready to make trade deals with the UK.

The former leader of UKIP said: “She is letting down the country in an appalling way as well as Brexiteers of all colours of political persuasion and it will lead to her being ousted by her own party before too long,” said Mr Nuttall, UKIP Euro-MP for the North West.

“Our Prime Minister should be standing firm and getting on with negotiations and not just kicking the can further down the street hoping that the electorate will just lose interest so she can wriggle out of Brexit altogether.

“Leave has to mean Leave and the Irish border question, obviously needs resolving, but the focus must remain on us leaving and being able to strike our own trade deal.”