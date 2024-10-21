Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young football fan Alfie Lamb just wanted to help when he found out the terrible news that his mum had breast cancer.

Alfie, 12, who is a keen supporter of Blackpool FC, decided that his love of football could provide a useful way to do his bit in support of his mum, Helen Lamb.

The youngster hit upon the idea of walking between the football grounds of AFC Fylde in Kirkham, Fleetwood Town and Blackpool next week to raise money for the charity, Cancer Research.

Mum-of-four Helen, who lives in St Annes, ws diagnosed with the illness in the late summer.

She is currently halfway through her chemotherapy course and is making good progress.

Helen, married to Dave, worked at the Monterety Beach Hotel in St Annes before her illness.

She is being supported by all her boys - Alfie (12), Oliver (22), Joshua (25) and Samiel (30).

Alfie, the youngest, said: “When my mum was diagnosed with breast cancer I wanted to help.

“Now, as a massive football fan, I am walking from AFC Fylde (Mill Farm Sports Village) to Fleetwood Town FC (Highbury Stadium) and then finishing at the club I support, Blackpool FC (Bloomfield Road). “It’s a total of 21 miles, which we expect to take around eight hours to complete.

“It’s a long way but I know we’ll do it.”

Aflie’s older sister-in-law, Kyra Pennington, 25, who is engaged to Joshua, said: “Alfie’s mum is really proud of him, he was determined to do something and is now raising money for Cancer Research, it’s amazing.”

The epic walk gets underway at 8am this Saturday, October 26.

Alfie, who attends Lytham St Annes High School and plays in goal for Spirit of Youth Junior Football Club in Blackpool, will have plenty of support on the day.

Older brother Joshua will be accompanying him, as will a number of Alfie’s pals.

With almost 140 women diagnosed every day, breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK. And, although rarer, around 350 men are also diagnosed with breast cancer every year. The good news is more than two-thirds of women now survive 20 years or more

Anyone who wants to sponse them can visit the crowdfuning page at https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/alfies-giving-page-1725