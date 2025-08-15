Fylde coast Jobcentre reopens after refurbishment

A Fylde coast Jobcentre is back open to customers after an extensive refurbishment.

Fleetwood Jobcentre, on Kemp Street, has undergone Improvements to provide a more welcoming and comfortable environment for customers and staff, and full services have now resumed.

Fleetwood Job Centre has been refurbished | Third party

Victoria Garcia, Fleetwood Jobcentre Customer Service Manager; said, "We’re pleased to share that Fleetwood Jobcentre has now reopened after undergoing a full refurbishment.

“The refreshed environment has been designed to better support both our colleagues and customers, creating a more welcoming and efficient space for service delivery. T

“The Fleetwood team is excited to resume their vital work within the Jobcentre, continuing to provide high-quality support to the local community. Their enthusiasm and commitment remain at the heart of everything they do, and they’re delighted to be back in action."

She added, "Thank you to everyone who contributed to the successful reopening . We look forward to seeing the positive impact this revitalised space will have."