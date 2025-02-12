Fylde Coast Hindu Society invites community to Festival of Colours fun run

Fylde Coast Hindu Society got together to celebrate festival of Colours (Holi) with members and friends | Third party

The Fylde Hindu society is staging a gathering in celebration of the Festival of Colours (Holi) outdoors - and members of the community are invited to join them.

The event, which takes place on the bowling green at Stanley Park on Sunday March 16, beginning at 11am, includes a colour run.

This will be followed by music/dance and entertainment and the serving of mouth-watering Indian food.

Chairman of the society, Chirag Khajuria, says the event is designed to break down barriers between different members of the community.

People are invited to attend the event even if they don’t take part in the colour run, which will see participants covered in coloured powder as they take part.

Chirag says the event has a long cultural tradition and he remembers his childhood days of spraying colours with friends, neighbours, and strangers.

He said: “It is more important than ever, with everything that is happening in the world, that we, as different members of communities, come together.

“There will be stalls offering food, music and dancing, and people can just turn up on the day and they can either buy food from the stalls or not - it’s free to come along and people are welcome to join us.

“The colour run will be a lot of fun, so they’d be welcome to give that a go too, if they wish.

“We’re just hoping for good weather on the day!”

Entry to the overall event is free, but for those taking part in the colour run, there is a small fee of £11.55 to cover various costs.

For more information and details visit www.fyldecoasthindusociety.org.