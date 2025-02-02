Fylde coast folk pay their own tributes to Linda Nolan after funeral in Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There have been plenty of warm tributes to singing star Linda Nolan from people on the Fylde coast after her funeral in Blackpool yesterday.

Friends and family gathered for the poignant service at St Paul’s Church on Honister Avenue in Marton, and members of the public were also welcomed to the ceremony.

Linda died on January 15 at the age of 65 in the seaside town’s hospital, surrounded by her family.

Linda Nolan's coffin is carried into the church im Blackpool | Bational World

Her sister Anne posted on Instagram, saying “We lay our wonderful sister Linda to rest” this weekend.

Celebrities were among the crowd gathering outside St Paul’s as hundreds turned out, with Linda’s family keen to welcome anyone who wished to attend.

Linda was laid to rest in a pink sparkly coffin amidst the hundreds of mourners at the church.

Afterwards, people were keen to leave messages on social media including on the Blackpool Gazette Facebook page.

Linda Nolan was much-loved | Thjird party

Lim Smith said: “Beautiful kind caring lady. RIP Linda.”

Lois Potter said: “Hope you are singing with your sister in heaven RIP.”

Lillian King said: “The sun shined and the birds sang to say goodbye rest in peace.”

Sandy Griffiths said: “There is another Star in the sky tonight. “

Val Moore commented: “Ahh bless, you will be sadly missed Linda by your sisters and your family RIP .”

Tracey Petter said: “A lovely lady , so honoured to have known you Linda, shine like the diamond you are.”

In a eulogy, her sister Denise Nolan-Anderson said: “She really loved going to premieres and opening nights, having her beautiful hair and make-up done, and always was the life and soul of any big occasion.

“She would have loved all the fuss today.”