Fylde coast folk pay their own tributes to Linda Nolan after funeral in Blackpool
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Friends and family gathered for the poignant service at St Paul’s Church on Honister Avenue in Marton, and members of the public were also welcomed to the ceremony.
Linda died on January 15 at the age of 65 in the seaside town’s hospital, surrounded by her family.
Her sister Anne posted on Instagram, saying “We lay our wonderful sister Linda to rest” this weekend.
Celebrities were among the crowd gathering outside St Paul’s as hundreds turned out, with Linda’s family keen to welcome anyone who wished to attend.
Linda was laid to rest in a pink sparkly coffin amidst the hundreds of mourners at the church.
Afterwards, people were keen to leave messages on social media including on the Blackpool Gazette Facebook page.
Lois Potter said: “Hope you are singing with your sister in heaven RIP.”
Sandy Griffiths said: “There is another Star in the sky tonight. “
Val Moore commented: “Ahh bless, you will be sadly missed Linda by your sisters and your family RIP .”
Tracey Petter said: “A lovely lady , so honoured to have known you Linda, shine like the diamond you are.”
In a eulogy, her sister Denise Nolan-Anderson said: “She really loved going to premieres and opening nights, having her beautiful hair and make-up done, and always was the life and soul of any big occasion.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.