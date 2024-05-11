Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bowling club on the Fylde Coast has been boosted by a ffour figure windfall.

Anchorsholme Bowling Club & Academy has been awarded £4000 in funding from the Greene King IPA Proud to Pitch In scheme, which supports grassroots sports across the UK.

Anchorsholme Bowling Club has welcomed a cash boost for a new project.

The grant of £4000 now means that the club can purchase equipment, (including wheelchairs suitable for a crown green), which will allow people in the local community with physical disabilities to play crown green bowls.

The Greene King IPA Proud to Pitch In scheme, invites local sports clubs across the UK to apply for funding of up to £3,000, so they can continue to provide sports to their local communities.