Fylde and Wyre libraries looking after health and wellbeing

Libraries across Wyre and Fylde are taking part in a scheme to help people to look after their own health and wellbeing.

Libraries such as Poulton, Freckleton and Thornton will take the opportunity during Self-Care Week, which runs from November 12 to November 18, to remind people about ways of looking after their own health.

Supporting this year’s theme of ‘Choose Self-Care for Life’, activities and events taking place in libraries during the week include time to unwind and art to unwind sessions, mindfulness activities and drop-in advice from Age UK and the Lancashire wellbeing service. Information on self-care will be available at regular events.

Lancashire County Councillor Peter Buckley said: “I hope that people take the opportunity to go along to a library and see what has been made available for them.

“I firmly believe that libraries have a significant and important role in providing health literacy and information to the public.”