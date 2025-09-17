Fylde and Wyre gym and pools operator makes major announcement on its future plans

YMCA Fylde Coast has revealed it will step back from operating local authority-owned leisure centres in Fylde and Wyre, marking a significant shift in the charity’s operations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisation, which has served the Fylde Coast since 1922 through leisure, housing, youth and outdoor education services, said it will not submit bids to continue running council-owned centres.

Instead, YMCA will focus on investment in its own facilities, including refurbishments at its St Annes and Lytham leisure centres and continued development of its flagship outdoor education centre at Windermere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YMCA Fylde Coast has revealed it will step back from operating local authority-owned leisure centres in Fylde and Wyre | Google

Graham Oatridge, CEO of YMCA Fylde Coast, said: “We are hugely proud to have worked with both Wyre Council and Fylde Council on the operation of their leisure facilities for as long as we have.

“However, after great consideration of the contract requirements, we have opted not to submit bids for continued operation of these centres, and we will therefore work with the councils to ensure a smooth handover of these operations from April 1, 2026.

“Despite this decision, YMCA remains committed to active wellbeing and will continue to run its own leisure centres in St Annes and Lytham and will remain a willing partner in delivering health and wellbeing services across the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We are excited about the opportunity that this will create for us to develop services from our own facilities.

“I’d like to place on record my gratitude to the staff that have been so committed to delivering the best service possible and to our council colleagues for working in partnership with YMCA over the course of our contracts.”

YMCA will continue running the council centres until March 2026, with new operators taking over thereafter.

Councils in Fylde and Wyre have reassured residents that all leisure centres will remain open and services, including school swimming, will continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Lynne Bowen, Leisure, Health and Community Engagement Portfolio Holder at Wyre Council said: “We extend our heartfelt thanks to the YMCA Fylde Coast for their long-standing partnership and the invaluable contribution they have made to leisure services in Wyre.

“Their commitment has helped shape inclusive, welcoming spaces that have supported thousands of residents in leading healthier, more active lives.

“Whilst there are going to be changes to the management of the centres, we want to reassure residents and users that all Wyre leisure centres will remain open.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jayne Nixon, Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure and Culture at Fylde Council, added: “We’re currently analysing proposals from operators who share our commitment to providing accessible and sustainable swimming facilities for all Fylde residents.

“We recognise that these pools are essential community assets, and we’re working to secure the best possible future for our facilities, both in St Annes and in Kirkham, while ensuring vital services like school swimming continue throughout.”

In the meantime, YMCA is planning refurbishments at its St Annes and Lytham sites and has secured permission to expand YMCA Lakeside, adding a day camp base, staff accommodation and kit stores.

For more information, visit www.ymcayactive.org.