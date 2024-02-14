Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of jobs are under threat at the Body Shop after the chain hired administrators.

And among the 200 shops across the UK are branches at Fleetwood (Affinity UK), Blackpool (Houndshill Centre) and Preston (St George's Arcade). The Body Shop has appointed insolvency experts from FRP Advisory to oversee the process.

FRP said the administrators will “consider all options to find a way forward for the business” after years of financial struggles and amid a challenging backdrop for shoppers.

The chain will continue to trade through stores and online during the administration process.

Founded in Brighton in 1976 by Anita Roddick and her husband Gordon, The Body Shop was one of the first companies to promote so-called ethical consumerism, focusing on ethically produced cosmetics and skincare products.

It comes only weeks after new owners, European private equity firm Aurelius, took control of the business.