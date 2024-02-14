News you can trust since 1873
Future uncertain for The Body Shop - with branches at Fleetwood, Blackpool and Preston

Cosmetics chain The Body Shop - with branches in Fleetwood, Blackpool and Preston - has gone into administration with UK-wide jobs potentially at risk.
By Richard Hunt
Published 14th Feb 2024, 15:02 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 15:43 GMT
Thousands of jobs are under threat at the Body Shop after the chain hired administrators.

And among the 200 shops across the UK are branches at Fleetwood (Affinity UK), Blackpool (Houndshill Centre) and Preston (St George's Arcade). The Body Shop has appointed insolvency experts from FRP Advisory to oversee the process.

FRP said the administrators will “consider all options to find a way forward for the business” after years of financial struggles and amid a challenging backdrop for shoppers.

The chain will continue to trade through stores and online during the administration process.

Founded in Brighton in 1976 by Anita Roddick and her husband Gordon, The Body Shop was one of the first companies to promote so-called ethical consumerism, focusing on ethically produced cosmetics and skincare products.

It comes only weeks after new owners, European private equity firm Aurelius, took control of the business.

