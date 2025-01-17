Future of popular Art Deco Cafe in Stanley Park is secured
Blackpool Council has agreed a new 10 year lease for the Art Deco Cafe in Stanley Park with the current operators.
A report says the move will "maintain a quality tenancy and popular café offer within Stanley Park and secure significant rental income to the council for the duration of the lease."
It adds: "The current tenant has successfully operated the popular Art Deco café within Stanley Park since 2012, bringing a high quality and complimentary facility which enhances the visitor experience and footfall to the park and remains sympathetic to its heritage."
The council says the decision also helps to "support a local business and enhance the visitor experience and footfall at Stanley Park."
The cafe is seen as a key element of the award winning park which also boasts sports facilities, gardens, a lake and a bandstand which hosts a summer programme of concerts.
