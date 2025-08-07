The future remains uncertain for a high street chain that was all the rage with teenagers and has two branches on the Fylde coast.

Claire’s Accessories UK has been left under a shadow after its American parent company has filed for bankruptcy for the second time .

Although the UK arm is not directly affected it is now under review after attempts to sell the 280-store UK business have so far failed.

Future of Fylde coast branches of Claire's Accessories UK remain uncertain after US owner goes bust

Sources say a UK administration filing is increasingly likely and that some stores could close as part of a possible restructure or sale.

Blackpool currently has a branch in the Houndshill shopping centre and there is also an outlet at the Affinity Lancashire shopping village in Fleetwood (formerly Freeport).

INow this thriving high street chain’s future remains unclear after its US parent company files for bankruptcy, sparking fears that UK stores could be next in line for cuts or closures.

For many young people, Claire’s was the go-to plave to get thar first ear-piercing or fashionable scrunchies or hair clips.

Now, the American-owned fashion and jewellery chain has filed bankruptcy proceedings, citing rising debt, and dwindling footfall.

Claire’s previously filed for bankruptcy, following a similar move seven years ago.

Claire’s CEO Chris Cramer said the decision to file for bankruptcy was “difficult but necessary”.

The accessories chain is alsofacing the prospect of administration in the UK, as attempts to sell its 300-store British business appear to be faltering.

What does it mean for UK stores?

All the UK stores remain open for now, and customers can still shop in-store and online. But with the business undergoing a strategic review, some locations could be vulnerable to closure.

More updates are expected in the coming months.