The future of Blackpool’s Carpetright branch remains unclear after a buyout promised to save only some stores after the firm went into administration.

Carpetright, one of the UK’s largest retailers in floor coverings and beds, had 272 stores and more than 1,800 employees across the country before it went into insolvency earlier this month.

Now rival flooring retail outfit Tapi has agreed to buy 54 stores and the intellectual property of the Carpetright brand.

Carpetright has a new owner which will save some stores from closure - but it is not known if Blackpool's branch is among them | National World

The deal will also save more than 300 current jobs at Carpetright - but more than 1,000 will be lost and it is not yet known which shops will stay open.

Carpetright owner, Nestware Holdings, filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators on Friday, July 12.

The floor firm has struggled in recent years and in 2018 it announced that more than 80 stores faced closure after a meeting with creditors.

There were fears that the Blackpool shop, based on Cherry Tree Road, Marton, may have to close at that time but it stayed open as the firm agreed a deal to close only the poor-performing outlets.

However, the company, whose head office is in Purfleet, Essex, fell into difficulties again as trade fell and a cyber attack caused more problems three months ago.

Nestware says that while it has found a buyer, the deal was limited to a number of stores, rather than the business as whole.

The Blackpool branch remained open for trade today.