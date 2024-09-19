Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager described as “funny, articulate and much-loved” died because her addiction was so dangerous it could have killed her at any time, an inquest heard.

Coroner Louise Rae heard that Levi Proctor, who was born Keira Cowley, was hooked on solvent abuse and although she was aware of the risks, tragically she was unable to wean herself off her addiction.

In addition, the teenager, who was living in supported accommodation on Preston Street, Kirkham, was struggling with serious mental health problems, having been diagnosed with emotional unstable personality disorder, which included severe mood swings.

On September 21, 2023, Levi went to a wooded area off Carr Lane in Kirkham, where she often went to inhale solvents in the form of aerosol cans, and took with her some music and teddies bears, as she often did.

However, this time it was to prove fatal and Levi, formerly of Walton-le-Dale, died at the scene. She was just 18 years old.

A pathologist's report found the cause of death to be anoxia (shortage of oxygen to the brain), caused by inhalation of butane gas.

Louse Rae, the assistant coroner for Blackpool and Fylde, led the final and concluding day of the four-day inquest at Blackpool Coroner’s Court today.

Ms Rae had heard evidence, over the course of the hearngs, that Levi had at various times expresed suicidal feelings and had been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital on two occasios after over-dosing on paracetomol.

She has expressed on at least one occasion that she wished to end her life.

Nowever, Ms Rae said she was satisfied that Levi had not intended to take her own life on September 21. She gave a verdict of a drug-related death.

The corner said: “I have to look at the balance of probabilities in terms of actual intent.

“There was no note or text message and didn’t express any suicide ideation on that day.”

“Levi regularly expressed suicidal ideation to her family and said she would not be around after her 18th birthday.

“On two occasions she said she had planned to take her own life, once mentioning paracetamol and also a ladder and rope but there was no evidence that she had tried to use either and it was based on what Levi had said.

“She did exaggerate and say untrue things to provoke a response. I can’t say that those things did occur.

“Suicidal ideation in the months leading up to her death are not sufficient to establish intent.”

Having ruled out suicide, the coroner also said there was no evidence of third party involvement, so she could rule out a verdict of misadventure.

Ms Rae said she had heard evidence about Levi’s diagosis in May 2023 wth emotional unstable personality disorder and from the professional teams working with her.

They had been social workers and nurses from the CAHMS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) from Lancashire an Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust. , and in the last weeks of Levi’s life, the Adult team from the Trust.

She had also heard that on two occasions, Levi had been admitted to Blackpool Victoria Hospital with evidence of high levels of paracetamol in her blood, but on both occasions she left hospital early against medical advice.

Levi’s mother had expressed the view that her daughter's condition meant that she did not have full capacity, and would have been better served to have completed her treatment in hospital and then been admitted to a mental health unit where she could have been better supervised at that time.

However, the coroner said that she had heard evidence, during the inquest, that Levi’s mental health condition did not mean she lacked capacity.

She said she accepted that Levi’s health professionals had shown compassion and provided the best plans for her.

She said; “.Levi was funny and articulate, she loved gaming, food and the outdoors and was very much loved by her family.

“Her death affected all who knew her and worked with her, and I would like to pass on my condolences.”