Funeral details confirmed for much-loved personal trainer Gio as community invited to pay respects
Gio, who was known not only for his fitness expertise but also for his warmth and encouragement, inspired countless people through his work and became a valued part of the community.
A Funeral Mass will take place at midday on Monday, September 1 at St Bernadette’s RC Church, Bury New Road, Whitefield.
This will be followed by interment at St Joseph’s Cemetery, Moston.
Afterwards, friends and family are invited to a reception at Sedgley Park Rugby Club, Park Lane, Whitefield.
The family has requested family flowers only.
Donations in Gio’s memory can be made to Wren Rovers Football Club in Blackpool, an organisation close to his heart.
All clients, families and friends are warmly invited to attend and join together in celebrating the life of a truly cherished gentleman.