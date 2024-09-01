Fundraiser launched to help South Shore Tornadoes under 15 football team secure their dream

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 1st Sep 2024, 14:44 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2024, 14:49 BST
A fundraiser has been launched in a bid to help a football team acheive their dream of competing in Spain.

South Shore Tornados Under 15s grassroots football team are hoping to raise £5,000 and achieve their dream of playing a match in Barcelona for an international competition.

A spokesperson for the team said: “The team have been playing together since the age of six.

South Shore Tornados Under 15s grassroots football team are hoping to raise £5,000 and achieve their dream of playing a match in Barcelona.
South Shore Tornados Under 15s grassroots football team are hoping to raise £5,000 and achieve their dream of playing a match in Barcelona. | UGC

“We only have two seasons left and we want to create lasting memories for the team by taking them to a tournament abroad.”

To help raise funds for the pending trip they have already held a sponsored walk last month, and have a family fun day event earmarked for the Marton Institute on Saturday, November 23.

To help raise funds for the pending trip they have already held a sponsored walk last month, and have a family fun day event earmarked for the Marton Institute on Saturday, November 23.
To help raise funds for the pending trip they have already held a sponsored walk last month, and have a family fun day event earmarked for the Marton Institute on Saturday, November 23. | UGC

The spokesperson added: “We are continuously fundraising and, whilst we are conscious that money is tight for a lot of people right now, we are just asking if anyone could donate to help our amazing team live every players dream of playing football in Barcelona.”

If you would like to make a donation to the GoFundMe page click HERE.

