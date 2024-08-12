Funding available for Green Community Hub in Fleetwood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fleetwood has been chosen as one of the North’s areas to benefit from the creation of a Green Community Hub funded by the National Lottery.

It could mean the setting up of a community garden, or an area where people could grow fruit and vegetables, or a conservation area that residents could turn their skills to.

The Hubs will be established across the North by the charity Groundwork but the ideas and on-going work will come from the communities themselves.

The idea is that shared green spaces such as community farms, parks, fields, and allotments can all help to create thriving and resilient communities, with the potential to bring people together, enhance prospects, improve health and wellbeing, and even take action on the environment.

A fund of £1.2m has been made available over three years for the North by the National Lottery, with around £10k being allocated for Fleetwood.

It is too early to confirm which Fleetwood site will be chosen for the project, but discussions are already underway to determine where the scheme will be located.

Groundwork will be working with a number of partners on the project, including Wyre Council, and it is hoped that the first round of consultation exercises will take place in autumn this year, before the scheme is delivered next summer.

Sam Marine, Project Manager for Groundwork’s Northern Network of Green Community Hubs, said: “It’s likely we will be letting people know about it in a variety of ways - leaflet dropping, door knocking, surveys or even family activity days.

“Groundwork will be helping to set it up but the ideas will come from the community.

“There will be a green hub facilitator to work with the local people but ultimately it’s about empowering the community to run it themselves.”

Phil Chamberlain, England Director at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, we’re proud to support the creation of Green Community Hubs.

“These community-led spaces will empower communities across the North of England to be environmentally sustainable, doing their bit to shape a healthier future for the planet.”

The Hubs will be established across the North West (Wigan, Fleetwood, Stockport), North East and Cumbria (Carlisle, North and South Tyneside) and Yorkshire (Leeds and Sheffield).

It is a continuation of the aready established Northern Network of Green Hubs project, which has already set up five of the hubs acros the North, including one at Morecambe.

To find out more visit: https://www.groundwork.org.uk/northern-network/