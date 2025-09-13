Fun attraction Upside Down House proposed for Blackpool - here's what it is like

Proposals to bring a quirky new attraction - Upside Down House - to Blackpool have already created a lot of interst in the town.

It has been earmarked for a site close to South Pier, after a planning application was submitted to Blackpool Council.

The Upside Down House has aready casued a stir in Bristol | National World

The town may boast many famous attractions - the famous Tower, the Pleasure Beach Resort, three piers, The Sandcastle Water Park and Madame Tussauds among others - but the Upside Down House is already operating in many areas across the country.

Now Blackpool could have a chance to experience - subject to planning permission.

What’s it like?

So what could be in store if these plans go ahead?

The quirky house would be just like the one that opened in Bristol in February this year and features eight carefully designed areas, replicating a traditional home but upside down!

All the furnishings are secured to the ceiling, challenging perceptions and creating the illusion that guests are “walking on the ceiling”.

Here' a view of the bedroom in the Upside Down House, taken in Bristol | National World

The attraction offers plenty of opportunities for fun selfies.

A Planning, Design and Access Statement has been submitted by MPD Built Environment Consultants Ltd on the company's behalf.

It said of the Upside Down House and another feature, the Spinning House: "The attractions are a year-round operation ensuring that they will attract tourists during every season of the year,"