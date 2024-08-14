Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular beer and music festival is returning to Blackpool over the bank holiday weekend and the line-up has now been revealed.

The Marton Institute in Blackpool hosts various live entertainers, quiz nights, live sports, and special events throughout the year and between August 23-26, its beer and music festival returns.

The Marton Beer Festival will take place at Oxford Square in Blackpool, and there is free entry.

The event will run over three days, featuring different live bands each day.

Festival-goers will be able to enjoy food from Burgerhain, and that’s not all; guests will also be able to enjoy a wide selection of alcoholic drinks, including ciders, rums, lagers and a gin tent.

Drinks can be purchased using beer tokens, which can be purchased in advance or in person.

Here is the line-up for the festival:

Friday, August 23:

The Deadbeats

Saturday, August 24:

The Heat

Take That Tribute

Lionel Vinyl Disco through the Decades

Sunday, August 25:

The Shivers

The Parka Monkeys

Electro Mantics

The club will be members-only over the festival weekend. Membership costs £40 and is for 18 to 65-year-olds.