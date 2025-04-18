Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peopele in Fleetwood have been given a massive Broadband boost which will improve their internet connectivity.

An increased number of homes and businesses in the town can now make the most of leading broadband technology, thanks to Openreach's nationwide full fibre rollout.

Openreach has invested around £3.9m to make full fibre broadband available to more and more local communities, now reaching around 13,000 properties in the town.

Openreach engineers at work, as Fleetwood's briadband service is given a boost | Openreach

The technology is said to offer a faster, more reliable broadband connection that will enable residents to connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and helps businesses trade online and compete for decades to come.

Residents of Fleetwood can use Openreach’s full fibre checker to find out if they can already benefit from a better service. To order, they need to contact their broadband provider.

Robert Thorburn, Openreach’s Regional Director in the North, said: "It's important to remember that upgrades don’t happen automatically. People need to place an order through a broadband service provider to take advantage of our cutting-edge network.

“Local households might also be missing out on great deals. Openreach’s network supports a wide range of service providers, meaning you can shop around and find a package and price that works for you.

"We believe that this new network will give businesses an edge and provide families and home-workers with future-proof connectivity. Openreach is committed to delivering a great service that helps the community thrive, supports people to work from home easily, and keeps them connected to loved ones and opportunities.”

Full fibre offers a faster, more reliable connection that keeps up with the demands of today’s digital world. Whether streaming your favourite shows, gaming online, making video calls, managing finances, or running a business, fibre keeps everything running smoothly.

Packages from a wide range of broadband providers are increasingly competitively priced, meaning people may pay similar, or even less, per month than their current bill for a vastly improved service.

Openreach’s full fibre network now reaches more than 17 million properties, and the company plans to extend this to 25 million homes and businesses by the end of 2026, with a belief it can reach as many as 30 million by the end of the decade – with the right investment conditions.