Full beauty of Winter Gardens’ Spanish Hall revealed for first time in 15 years

The eye-catching beauty of the Winter Gardens’ historic Spanish Hall is on full show for the first time in 15 years.

A £1.4m renovation project, funded by Blackpool Council and Historic England, means vital repairs have now been completed on the Spanish Hall’s roof and its original chandeliers reinstated.

Michael Williams, managing director at the Winter Gardens, said: “We have fully replaced the glazingsystem of the Spanish Hall. The clusters of clouds that were removed in the early 1990s have been reinstated.

“For the last 15 years or so we have had a canopy below the glazing due to issues with rain coming into the building. That’s all been removed to restore the Spanish Hall to its full glory.

“We are delighted with it. It’s the first time for many years that the beauty of the room has been revealed, having previously been hidden from view.

“We have also refurbished the six chandeliers.

Chandeliers in the Spanish Hall at the Winter Gardens are given a final inspection before being hoisted up to the refurbished roof, which has been covered for over 10 years. Pictured is Remy Dean.

“We are not aware that they have ever been refurbished before. For the last 10 years we have only had three candeliers, and now we have reinstated all six.

“It has been quite a big project.

“In the next six weeks we will be replacing the carpet, and the dancefloor has been re-varnished so it looks beautiful.”

The Spanish Hall was built in 1931, and was originally used as a tea venue. It is now also used as a conference hall.

Mr Williams said: “We are very grateful to Historic England that provided £500,000; also we are grateful to Blackpool Council for all their support to make sure the work is completed.”

The full refurbishment to the Spanish Hall is expected to be completed in September.