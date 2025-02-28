Shakespeare will not only be available on the shelves when Blackpool libraries host performances which will bring live theatre and music into their communities.

Funding from Libraries Connected and the Arts Council is being used to put on shows at Anchorsholme, Moor Park and Layton libraries in partnership with Lancashire’s Rural and Library Arts Touring Scheme Spot On Lancashire.

Tango Calor | Spot On Lancashire

These include an innovate adaptation of Shakespeare's King Lear by Oddbodies Theatre Company at Moor Park, rising country and Americana stars Maxwell and Cavanagh performing at Anchorsholme Library and Argentine Tango aficionado’s ‘Tango Calor’ appearing at Layton Library.

Coun Jo Farrell, cabinet member for communities and wellbeing at Blackpool Council said: "We are thrilled to announce a partnership with Spot On Lancashire, funded by Libraries Connected and Arts Council England.

"This spring, three branches of our libraries will host professional performance shows, bringing theatre, and music from Canada and Argentina to the heart of our community.

"This partnership programme offers a cultural feast, bringing the enchanting magic of live performance directly to our local libraries here in Blackpool."

Spot On Lancashire has delivered a rural programme of events across the county for nearly 30 years, developing partnerships with the library services in the county to place professional events in libraries for over 10 years.

Scheme ,manager Lyndsey Wilson said: "It is always a delight to see regular users of the libraries experiencing the joy of theatre or music or dance within their local library.

"There is something transformative about seeing the space filled with stage lighting, theatre set and performers, not to mention the excitement of attending a show after hours when the library would usually be closed. "

Details of the events are - Thursday March 20, 2pm, King Lear at Moor Park Leisure Centre; Thursday March 27, 7pm, Stories and Songs from England to Canada at Anchorsholme Library; Wednesday May 21, 7pm, Tango Calor in Concert at Layton Library.

For more information about any of the shows, details on how to buy tickets or to see the full Spot On spring season, visit www.spotonlancashire.co.uk.