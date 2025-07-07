From Library to Home - Blackpool & Fylde students lead the way in community transformation
In the heart of Mereside a unique transformation is taking shape - not by seasoned professionals alone, but through the hands and vision of Blackpool & The Fylde College construction students.
The former Mereside Library on Crummock Place, once a quiet hub of knowledge is being reborn as a spacious two-bedroom council flat, ready to welcome a new tenant in need.
With the library having moved just a few doors away to Langdale Place the opportunity arose to give the old building a fresh purpose, one rooted in community and opportunity.
Students studying painting, decorating, joinery, plastering and electrical work have taken centre stage in the project, working under the guidance of local construction company Bambers.
Among them is 19-year-old Summer Duffy, who discovered her passion for painting and decorating during her first year in multiskills.
“In my first year I studied multiskills and found that I loved painting and decorating. I can genuinely see myself doing it for the rest of my life.
“My ambition is to have my own women’s only painting and decorating business – allowing female clients to feel safe with a tradesperson in their home, and showing people that trades like this don’t have to be done by men.
“This project has been so good because usually we’re in a classroom. Bambers have been so supportive and we’ve learnt so much. It’s a nice feeling to work on a flat that someone will actually get to enjoy and do some good in the community.”
Summer’s ambition doesn’t stop with the project. She dreams of launching her own women only decorating business, creating safe, comfortable working relationships for female clients while challenging the stereotypes in the construction world.
This initiative was born from a conversation between Blackpool Coastal Housing (BCH) and the college - a chance to turn a property into a home while investing in the next generation of tradespeople.
BCH’s Director of Operations, Maggie Cornall said: “I was keen to create a new residential property out of the space, but it was in a conversation with Jon Tomkinson at the College where the idea of involving students came together.
“With careful planning and support from Bambers, who have long been trusted partners of BCH, we made it happen and it’s been a success.”
Assistant Principal at Blackpool & The Fylde College, Jon Tomkinson said: “This project has been a fantastic opportunity for our students to gain real, hands-on experience whilst contributing to something meaningful in their own community.
“We’re proud to be part of a partnership that not only supports education but also breathes new life into local spaces.”
As the project nears completion, it stands as a symbol of what’s possible when education, industry, and community come together and when young people lead the way.
