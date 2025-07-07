Two students from Blackpool & The Fylde College are helping transform a former library into a new home, gaining valuable skills and pursuing their ambitions in the trades.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the heart of Mereside a unique transformation is taking shape - not by seasoned professionals alone, but through the hands and vision of Blackpool & The Fylde College construction students.

The former Mereside Library on Crummock Place, once a quiet hub of knowledge is being reborn as a spacious two-bedroom council flat, ready to welcome a new tenant in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb with construction students Summer and Stanley. | Antonia Stack

With the library having moved just a few doors away to Langdale Place the opportunity arose to give the old building a fresh purpose, one rooted in community and opportunity.

Students studying painting, decorating, joinery, plastering and electrical work have taken centre stage in the project, working under the guidance of local construction company Bambers.

Among them is 19-year-old Summer Duffy, who discovered her passion for painting and decorating during her first year in multiskills.

“In my first year I studied multiskills and found that I loved painting and decorating. I can genuinely see myself doing it for the rest of my life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My ambition is to have my own women’s only painting and decorating business – allowing female clients to feel safe with a tradesperson in their home, and showing people that trades like this don’t have to be done by men.

“This project has been so good because usually we’re in a classroom. Bambers have been so supportive and we’ve learnt so much. It’s a nice feeling to work on a flat that someone will actually get to enjoy and do some good in the community.”

Antonia Stack

Summer’s ambition doesn’t stop with the project. She dreams of launching her own women only decorating business, creating safe, comfortable working relationships for female clients while challenging the stereotypes in the construction world.

This initiative was born from a conversation between Blackpool Coastal Housing (BCH) and the college - a chance to turn a property into a home while investing in the next generation of tradespeople.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BCH’s Director of Operations, Maggie Cornall said: “I was keen to create a new residential property out of the space, but it was in a conversation with Jon Tomkinson at the College where the idea of involving students came together.

“With careful planning and support from Bambers, who have long been trusted partners of BCH, we made it happen and it’s been a success.”

Assistant Principal at Blackpool & The Fylde College, Jon Tomkinson said: “This project has been a fantastic opportunity for our students to gain real, hands-on experience whilst contributing to something meaningful in their own community.

“We’re proud to be part of a partnership that not only supports education but also breathes new life into local spaces.”

As the project nears completion, it stands as a symbol of what’s possible when education, industry, and community come together and when young people lead the way.