From Fylde's pub of the year to being mentioned in Parliament

Freckleton’s beloved Coach & Horses pub, affectionately known to locals as ‘Ponky’s’ has received national recognition this week after being praised in the House of Commons by Fylde MP Andrew Snowden.

During a parliamentary debate on temporary licensing changes for pubs during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 tournament, Mr Snowden used his platform to celebrate the pub’s recent triumph as the winner of his Fylde pub of the year competition - a hotly contested local vote which saw 63 pubs nominated across the constituency.

The owners of Coaches & Horses in Freckleton said: “The Coach and Horses got a mention in Parliament. We’re incredibly proud to be recognised during such a tough time for the hospitality industry.

“Huge thanks to everyone who continues to support us And a special thank you to our local MP for the shout out in Parliament, its not every day your local gets talked about in Westminster.”

The heartfelt mention was met with smiles from across the chamber, but the MP’s comments carried a serious message. He warned that rising costs and recent tax changes are putting enormous strain on local pubs, many of which serve as vital community hubs.

Speaking from the Despatch Box as Shadow Minister, Mr Snowden said: “63 pubs were nominated in my Fylde Pub of the Year competition, won by the Coach and Horses in Freckleton.

“I am sure the two Grahams who run this cracking establishment will be delighted with a shout-out from this Despatch Box. But even more delighted that they’ll have a bit of extra time to sell some more pints of Ponky’s Ale.

Fylde MP Andrew Snowdon with two Grahams, owners of the Coach and Horses. | Paul Fairhurst

“So, while we all welcome these licensing changes that let us enjoy the tournament a little longer at the pub, for some, the local might not even be there much longer unless we actively support them. That’s why it’s more important than ever to back our locals, like Ponky’s, not just for special occasions, but every week.”

There’s been a recent spike in pub closures and has cost the average venue at least £2,500 per full-time employee.

Sixty per cent of pubs have had to cut jobs and three quarters have increased their prices.

Many are looking to back the temporary licencing changes that will see venues allowed to stay open two hours later should England or Wales reach the semi-finals or final of the UEFA Women’s Championship next month.