A stylish boxing gym which was transformed from a run down former bingo hall is becoming a magnet for top amateur youth boxing tournaments.

And Fleetwood Gym Amateur Boxing Club has just played host to another major event over the weekend - the National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs North West finals.

The event covered an age range of 13 to 20 over a range of weights and saw three Fleetwood-based boxers -Taio Holden (15), Tom Cardwell (17) and Charlie Brough (17) all win in their finals.

Also winning at the event was Manchester’s Jack Hatton, nephew of the late legend Ricky Hatton, who also won, watched by Ricky’s former coach Billy Graham.

The event attracted the North West best young amateur boxers and Fleetwood Gym is to play host to other top events, including a youth boxing tournament between England and Scoitland next month.

Fleetwood Gym officially took over the lease in January this year, running its extensive hub of competing fighters and various other boxing coaching sessions from the premises.

The Old Victoria Building, on Poulton Road, was for decades the home of Barney’s Bingo and, before that, the Victoria Cinema but in 2010 it fell into disuse and its condition began to deteriorate.

The recent boxing event at Fleetwood Gym | Third party

Then it was bought by Fleetwood-based dredging company Wyre Marine. Renovation work has been taking place to restore the building and now an ambitious scheme to create a modern new gym, along with storage units and a community hub, is complete, after planning permission was granted by Wyre Council.

Sean McGann, head boxing coach at Fleetwood Gym, said: “It’s a massive feather in our caps to be able to host big boxing competitions like this.

“It’s a real testimony to everyone involved that a small town like Fleetwood can boast an amazing facility like this.

The club is a hive of activity throughout the week, with boxing sessions involving all age groups.

Fleetwood Gym secured £15,000 from Sport England and with new equipment, the club has been able to open up its impressive facilities to people outside boxing as well.

People can contact Sean about the amenities via Fleetwood GymBoxing on Facebook.