A little Blackpool girl aged five is seriously ill in a special children’s hospital in Liverpool after being taken there with suspected sepsis.

Lyla Hope-Harker had to have two emergency operations on the same day she was rushed to hospital last week, and another one the next day.

Her parents, who have three other daughters, are currently having to travel between their home in Blackpool and Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool to see her.

Little Lyla Hope-Harker from Blackpool is seriously ill in hospital in Liverpool | Submitted

It comes not long after little Lyla, who has a number of health issues, was in hospital in Manchester for three months, when the family was helped by the charity Ronald McDonald House, which provides special accommodations for the families of young patients.

Now Lyla’s aunt, Paris Edington, has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help the family as they go through another tough time.

She said: “Lyla very happy little girl who is so loved by everyone. Lyla’s smile can brighten up anyone’s day.

“Unfortunately Lyla got rushed into Liverpool Alder Hey hospital seriously poorly, on ICU with sepsis and had to have two emergency operations the same day she got rushed up.”

Paris said that after being taken to the specialist hospital, the youngster had to have machines breathing for her.

She added: “Lyla’s mum and dad also have three other children that they need to be there for, as well so travelling back and forward from Blackpool to Liverpool is going to be extremely expensive. That is not including overnight stays or food for them.

“All I’m asking is for anyone just to help - if you can’t afford to donate please just share this post. Let's make it easier for Lyla to have her mummy and daddy by her side.”

Anyon who wantsto help can visit the GoFundMe page t https://www.gofundme.com/f/lylahope-harkers-story