A driver who allegedly said he didn’t “consent” to having a driving licence and “he could do whatever he wanted” has had his car seized.

His Peugeot 307 car was stopped by police – who said he called himself a ‘freeman of the land’ – in St Annes.

The Peugeot stopped by police in St Annes.

He also stands accused of having no insurance, tax, or MOT.

The car was seized by police and he was reported for the offences.