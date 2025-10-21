Free Wicked-inspired theatre show set to spellbind families in Wyre this October half term
Wyre Council is presenting Wicked Witches - a spellbinding live performance by the innovative theatre company Gambolling Arena.
The hour-long show reimagines the story of the famous witches of Oz, Elphaba and Glinda, in a fun and slightly spooky Halloween adventure filled with songs, surprises and theatrical magic.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Performances will take place at Stalmine Village Hall on Saturday, October 25, and Pilling Village Hall on Sunday, October 26, with showtimes at 11am, 1pm and 3pm on both days.
The event is part of Wyre Council’s commitment to providing free, high-quality theatre experiences for families every October and February half term, encouraging residents to enjoy the arts together during the school holidays.
A Wyre Council spokesperson said the performances promise to be “a wickedly wonderful experience for families looking for something a little different this Halloween.”
Gambolling Arena, known for its creative and engaging productions, has brought its signature flair to this seasonal show, making it one not to miss.
Tickets are free but places are limited, so families are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.
Tickets can be booked at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/wyrecouncilevents