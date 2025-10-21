Families in Wyre are in for a magical Halloween treat this half term, with a free theatre show inspired by the world of Wicked coming to local village halls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wyre Council is presenting Wicked Witches - a spellbinding live performance by the innovative theatre company Gambolling Arena.

The hour-long show reimagines the story of the famous witches of Oz, Elphaba and Glinda, in a fun and slightly spooky Halloween adventure filled with songs, surprises and theatrical magic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wyre Council is presenting Wicked Witches - a spellbinding live performance by the innovative theatre company Gambolling Arena | Wyre Council

Performances will take place at Stalmine Village Hall on Saturday, October 25, and Pilling Village Hall on Sunday, October 26, with showtimes at 11am, 1pm and 3pm on both days.

The event is part of Wyre Council’s commitment to providing free, high-quality theatre experiences for families every October and February half term, encouraging residents to enjoy the arts together during the school holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wyre Council spokesperson said the performances promise to be “a wickedly wonderful experience for families looking for something a little different this Halloween.”

Gambolling Arena, known for its creative and engaging productions, has brought its signature flair to this seasonal show, making it one not to miss.

Tickets are free but places are limited, so families are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

Tickets can be booked at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/wyrecouncilevents