Free swimming for youngsters at town's pool all year round
The deal is available to children up to the age of 17 who have an FY7 postcode and includes sessions before and after school and at weekends.
Fleetwood Town Council arranged for the offer after liaising with the YMCA, which runs the leisure centre and pool on behalf of Wyre Council.
The town council pays the YMCA a set amount over the year.
The neighbouring splash pad will also be part of the deal.
Applicants do need to pre-register and provide proof of residence.
Coun Cheryl Raynor, chairman of Fleetwood Town Council, said: “We live near water, so it’s essential that children can swim.
“It also gets them out, off their phones and devices, and getting some exercise.”
She said that the council was getting value for money from the arrangement with the YMCA.
Familes can apply online by clicking on the link below, but some “walk-in” places are available for those families who do not have access to the internet
Once they have registered, they need to take a council tax bill to the YMCA reception desk and pick up their card..
Visit the link here: https://ymcayactive.org/swimming/fy7-free-swimming-in-ymca-fleetwood-for-kids/
