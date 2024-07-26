Free swimming for youngsters at town's pool all year round

By Richard Hunt
Published 26th Jul 2024, 13:02 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2024, 13:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Youngsters in Fleetwood are now entitled to free swimming all year round.

The deal is available to children up to the age of 17 who have an FY7 postcode and includes sessions before and after school and at weekends.

Fleetwood Town Council arranged for the offer after liaising with the YMCA, which runs the leisure centre and pool on behalf of Wyre Council.

Fleetwood's YMCA Leisure Centre poolFleetwood's YMCA Leisure Centre pool
Fleetwood's YMCA Leisure Centre pool | National World

The town council pays the YMCA a set amount over the year.

The neighbouring splash pad will also be part of the deal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Applicants do need to pre-register and provide proof of residence.

Coun Cheryl Raynor, chairman of Fleetwood Town Council, said: “We live near water, so it’s essential that children can swim.

“It also gets them out, off their phones and devices, and getting some exercise.”

She said that the council was getting value for money from the arrangement with the YMCA.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Familes can apply online by clicking on the link below, but some “walk-in” places are available for those families who do not have access to the internet

Once they have registered, they need to take a council tax bill to the YMCA reception desk and pick up their card..

Visit the link here: https://ymcayactive.org/swimming/fy7-free-swimming-in-ymca-fleetwood-for-kids/

Related topics:Swimming

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.