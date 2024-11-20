Free parking in Cleveleys, Poulton, Fleetwood and Garstang over festive period
Wyre council is offering free parking up to three hours (two on Rough Lea Road and North Promenade in Cleveleys) every Friday and Saturday in December leading up to Christmas.
This includes the days of Friday/Saturday December 6/ 7, December 13 /14 and December, 20/ 21.
Wyre says it is also supporting the local Christmas light switch-on events by providing free parking from 2pm in the following car parks across the borough.
*November 25 – Custom House Lane and Albert Street car parks in Fleetwood.
*November 27 – High Street car park in Garstang.
*December 1 – Wheatsheaf Way car park in Poulton
*December 2 – Rough Lea Road, Derby Road East, Derby Road West and North Promenade car parks in Cleveleys
Councillor Roger Berry, Neighbourhood Services and Community Safety Portfolio Holder at Wyre Council said: “We’re once again encouraging residents to take advantage of our free parking during the festive season, so that they can shop local this Christmas and support our towns.
“Christmas can be a very expensive time for people, particularly during the current pressure on household costs.
“We hope that being able to park for free will save our residents some money, which all helps.”
