Free hospital meals to be given to parents at UHMBT thanks to Sophie's Legacy
and live on Freeview channel 276
University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) has joined an initiative launched by Sophie’s Legacy and NHS England, aimed at providing meals for parents staying in hospitals with their children.
Sophie Fairall had just turned nine when she was diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma in September 2020.
During her treatment, she endured nine rounds of intense chemotherapy and seven weeks of radiotherapy.
Sadly, Sophie never managed to get into remission and in June 2021, after only eight weeks on a programme of maintenance chemotherapy, she relapsed.
With no treatment options left Sophie passed away aged 10 in September 2021 just one year after her diagnosis.
Sophie's Legacy was created in memorial of Sophie and the legacy of change she wanted to create - including for parents to be fed when staying with their child.
Following the success of an initial pilot at nine hospitals in 2023, 15 more hospitals, including the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and Furness General Hospital, have joined the programme.
Each hospital will receive £5,000 to support the provision of at least two meals per day for parents over a 12-week period.
The project will see parents at the Trust provided with various methods to access meals, including offering meals from the hospital menu to eat on the ward.
Charlotte Fairall, CEO of Sophie’s Legacy, said: "I am pleased we have managed to get this project launched.
“The impact this will have on thousands of families across the 15 hospitals will be huge.
“No parent should have to go hungry when they are in hospitals with their child, and we are doing all we can to change this."
For more information on Sophie’s Legacy click HERE.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.