Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parents of children staying overnight in hospital will be offered meal vouchers thanks to a new scheme funded in memory of a young cancer patient.

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) has joined an initiative launched by Sophie’s Legacy and NHS England, aimed at providing meals for parents staying in hospitals with their children.

Sophie Fairall had just turned nine when she was diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma in September 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Fairall had just turned nine when she was diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma in September 2020. | Sophie's Legacy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During her treatment, she endured nine rounds of intense chemotherapy and seven weeks of radiotherapy.

Sadly, Sophie never managed to get into remission and in June 2021, after only eight weeks on a programme of maintenance chemotherapy, she relapsed.

With no treatment options left Sophie passed away aged 10 in September 2021 just one year after her diagnosis.

Sophie's Legacy was created in memorial of Sophie and the legacy of change she wanted to create - including for parents to be fed when staying with their child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the success of an initial pilot at nine hospitals in 2023, 15 more hospitals, including the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and Furness General Hospital, have joined the programme.

Each hospital will receive £5,000 to support the provision of at least two meals per day for parents over a 12-week period.

The project will see parents at the Trust provided with various methods to access meals, including offering meals from the hospital menu to eat on the ward.

Read More This is why driving with your dog could land you with a £5k fine

Charlotte Fairall, CEO of Sophie’s Legacy, said: "I am pleased we have managed to get this project launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The impact this will have on thousands of families across the 15 hospitals will be huge.

“No parent should have to go hungry when they are in hospitals with their child, and we are doing all we can to change this."