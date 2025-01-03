Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A free wellbeing and fun day with a difference is being staged on the Fylde coast this month.

Joyfest 25 includes laughter yoga, humourous magic sessions, wrestling for children, live music and much more.

It all takes place at the Marine Hall, Fleetwood, on Sunday January 26 from 11am to 4pm and follows on from a hugely successful Joyfest 24 last year.

Last year's Joyfest proved a huge success - now it's back this month | National World

Coordinator Karen Nicholson, 60, is the creator of Jars of Joy CIC, an innovative and successful wellbeing project which has been nominated for a string of community awards in Wyre and on the Fylde coast.

The basic idea behind Jars of Joy is that if people can get a glass jar, decorate it and fill it with items that make them happy and bring back fond memories, it can literally transform their mood and give them a sense of wellbeing and joy.

People attending the event will also be able to make their own jars of joy.

Karen said: “The idea is to promote good mental health, wellbeing and joy, helping people to learn about longer term resilience - and have fun on the day.

"Mental health is really important in Fleetwood and the Fylde coast because we have some of the most deprived areas in the country.

“Joyfest 25 will help people and families to live healthier lifestyles and enjoy a better quality of life by raising awareness of our availability to access the joy that is inside of us in our everyday life.

"We can find joy by participating in activities that promote positive mental health and wellbeing and are fun."

The event will be attended by Blackpool-based wrestling champ Ross ‘Rossy Rascal’ Goodwin, singers Lucas Williams and Kary Connolly, the Trinity Hospice Choir, Barry Miller and his Calamity Comedy, Counselling in the Community and othe community support groups.

It will also include free nutritious food on the day, which will also be free of charge.

It is being funded this year thanks to sponsorship from local businesses who will have stands out on the day.

Any businesses wishing to sponsor the event via wristbands with their name on can contact Karen on [email protected] or on 07795414000 .

There is also a crowdfunding page to help raise funds for the event. To support it, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/karen-nicholson-2?utm_term=EvyVx6V8Y