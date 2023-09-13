All suffering students studying medicine will be able to claim free entry to the dark depths of the Dungeons during the 18th and 22nd of September, where they will come face to mask with the Plague Doctor, who will share their terrifying top tips to help them survive the year.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Dungeons in Blackpool, Edinburgh and York are offering free entry to medical students to celebrate the start or return to university this September.

All suffering students studying medicine will be able to claim free entry to the dark depths of the Dungeons during the 18th and 22nd of September, where they will come face to mask with the Plague Doctor, who will share their terrifying top tips to help them survive the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether it’s fighting the dreaded freshers’ flu or battling the spine-chilling workload, the (in)famous Plague Doctor has all the answers to ensure students are imperfectly prepped for another year of sickening studies.

The Dungeons is renowned for taking guests deep into the dark depths of each attractions’ local history, whether that be walking alongside notorious grave robbers Burke and Hare in Edinburgh, stepping inside Dick Turpin’s darkened carriage in York, or warding off the Pendle Witches in Blackpool.

Mark Mattinson, General Manager at The York Dungeons, said: “Going to university can be one of the scariest things in a young adult’s life, and we’re here to make it even worse for them, with our truly terrifying and devilish dark experiences within our attractions.

“There’s nothing a degree can teach you that the Plague Doctor can’t, so we thought we’d let medical students come and listen to our own in-house expert, they may even get treated for that freshers’ flu that plagues the university halls.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

To receive free entry to The Dungeons, medical students can visit their local attraction between 18th and 22nd of September and show proof of their university course when purchasing tickets. T&Cs apply*.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not a medical student? Don’t fear! All students can get over 30% discounted tickets to the Dungeons. Students in York and Edinburgh can book directly through the Dunegons website, whereas students in Blackpool can book via Student Beans: https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/uk/the-blackpool-tower-dungeon