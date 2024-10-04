Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston star Freddie Flintoff has been announced as the surprising newhost one of the country’s most beloved game shows.

British game show Bullseye is returning to ITV again, with a special Christmas episode and cricketing legend Freddie Flintoff will be at the presenting helm.

This will be 46-year-old Freddie’s first presenting role since he suffered a serious car accident while filming Top Gear in December 2022.

Freddie’s Bullseye performance however does not mark his first return to TV since the accident as Field of Dreams series 2 aired earlier this year, to acclaim.

Commenting on his new role, Freddie said: “'I love the darts and Bullseye was one of my favourite shows as a kid. Can't quite believe I'll get to host this Christmas special. You can't beat a bit of Bully!”

Freddie Flintoff will be the host of the Bullseye Christmas episode this year. | Getty/ITV

Bullseye is one of the UK’s most successful and best loved family game shows and in this brand new Christmas special each playing team will be made up of an amateur dart player, known as the ‘thrower’, and their team partner, the ’knower’.

The pair will combine their skills, throwing darts at different game boards, whilst answering questions correctly for ‘points and prizes’.

The one hour programme for ITV was commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment & Daytime Commissioning ITV and Joe Mace, Entertainment Commissioning Editor ITV.

It will be Executive Produced by Paul McGettigan, Head of Entertainment, 12 Yard Productions.

Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment & Daytime Commissioning ITV said: “Bullseye is back and we can’t wait to welcome Freddie Flintoff back to ITV too.

“It’s a real treat to have both as key parts of our Christmas schedule on ITV1 and ITVX this year.”

Michael Mannes, Managing Director, 12 Yard Productions said: “We are delighted to have acquired the rights to Bullseye, one of the most iconic game shows ever. And the timing could not be better considering the popularity of darts.

“Freddie is the perfect host for it and we can't wait for the show to be back on ITV.”