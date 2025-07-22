Fraud investigation underway as police search for man with links to Blackpool

Lancashire Police are appealing for help to trace a man wanted in connection with an ongoing fraud investigation.

Christopher Ward, 25, is being sought by officers as part of a probe into fraud by false representation.

He is described as around 5ft 5in tall, of medium build, with ginger hair.

Christopher Ward is wanted in connection with an ongoing fraud investigation | Lancashire Police

Ward is known to have links to both Blackpool and Formby.

Police are urging anyone who sees Ward, or who has information about his whereabouts, to get in touch.

Information can be passed by calling 101 or by emailing [email protected].

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.