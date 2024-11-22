Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Awards recognising good design in Blackpool have been handed out - including accolades to two key council led regeneration schemes.

The Frasers store which opened a year ago in the Houndshill Centre, and Abingdon Street Market which has undergone a multi-million pound investment, were both among the winners in this year's Blackpool Civic Trust Awards.

Blackpool Civic Trust

Frasers clinched top prize in the Transforming Blackpool category after taking over the space formerly occupied by Debenhams.

It is now 12 months since the retail site opened with three floors containing Sports Direct and Frasers with luxury brand Flannels in the adjoining unit. The company took over the premises following negotiations with the council which owns the shopping centre.

The Civic Trust said the store had introduced designer labels not previously widely available in Blackpool while the "internal spaces are well organised and clearly differentiated, and the interior design throughout is to a high standard."

It adds: "Sports Direct has a much improved presentation compared to the previous shop in the 1938 Woolworths Building. The complex offers an interesting collection of stores conveniently located in the town centre and improves upon Blackpool’s offer to the consumer."

Joan Humble and David O'Hara present the Highly Commended award in the Transforming Blackpool category to James Lucas of Little Blackpool Leisure which operates Abingdon Street Market. | Blackpool Civic Trust

Abingdon Street Market was highly commended in the same category after its transformation "into a street food court, entertainment area and artisan shops with urban decor." It was also praised for holding regular events and boasting a dedicated creative space.

Joan Humble presents the award for Best Refurbishment to Chrisella Morgan (deputy chief operating officer at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals) | Blackpool Civic Trust

The award for Best Refurbishment went to the Emergency Village at Blackpool Victoria Hospital which took three years to complete after work started in 2020.

It includes a new fit to sit area and waiting room within the emergency department, and provision for same day emergency care (SDEC).

The Civic Trust said: "The refurbishment completely changed the working environment for SDEC and emergency medicine for the better.

"The new refurbishment allows patients to be provided with spacious cubicles and the privacy and dignity they deserve. It improves their experience throughout the department, beginning with patient safety during admission."

Staff facilities have also been improved, and the department remained open throughout the refurbishment.

Blackpool Freedom Runners (from left to right) – Sally Hart, Amanda Bowen, Chris Hammond, Matt Prentice and Shaun Haynes receive the Best Community Group Award from Joan Humble. | Blackpool Civic Trust

This year's accolade for Best Community Group went to Blackpool Freedom Runners which promotes social inclusion and the physical and mental health benefits of running.

The Civic Trust said: "The group is truly inclusive, providing opportunities for all ages and abilities with sessions being free. Sessions range from walking groups to marathons and ultras.

"They encourage every individual to join in and take part no matter what his or her ability may be. Accordingly, the group operates a ‘no-one gets left behind’ policy."

The group is organised entirely by volunteer accredited run leaders operating six days of the week.

Nominations for Blackpool Civic Trust awards for projects completed in 2024 are now open. Nomination forms can be downloaded from the Civic Trust website: www.blackpoolcivictrust.org.uk