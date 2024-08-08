Four-way traffic lights installed at the Devonshire Road/Talbot Road junction for three weeks
The lights are expected to remain in place over the next three weeks while essential gas mains replacement works are carried out.
Works have also finished early on the Whitegate Drive/Church Street junction and the slip road has now re-opened.
These works are part of the essential gas mains replacement works which are ongoing in the Devonshire Road/Whitegate Drive area.
Cadent, which manages the region’s gas network, will modernise around 420,000 metres of its North West pipeline over the 12 months to 31st March 2025.
They will be upgrading vital pipes to plastic to ensure a long-term safe network, as well as remain on track to replace fossil gas with greener alternatives, such as biomethane and hydrogen. This is the same straight-line distance as Liverpool to Aberdeen. It is also the same length as around 4,000 football pitches, and the same height as more than 2,600 Blackpool Towers.
The £80m investment will be delivered by 600 skilled gas engineers.
Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.
