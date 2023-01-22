News you can trust since 1873
Four people rescued after blaze in disused building in Blackpool

Four people had to be rescued this morning after a fire in an unused building on Filey Place in Blackpool

By Richard Hunt
Firefighters were called out to North Shore just after 6.30am today (Sunday January 22) to tackle the blaze, mobilising six fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore, Bispham, St Annes and Fleetwood.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus rescued four people from the building who received precautionary checks from ambulance crews.

One jet was used to extinguish the fire.

. Six fire engines were called out to an incident on Filey Place, Blackpool
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that an investigation is underway.

