Four men wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with Blackpool riots
Four are men wanted by police in connection with the riots in Blackpool.
Violent disturbances broke out following a protest in the resort on Saturday, August 3.
Officers on Monday (September 2) released pictures of four men they wanted to trace.
They were all wanted for violent disorder:
- Josh Tickner, 21, from Blackpool
- Thomas Whittaker, 30, from Bispham
- Morgan Spencer, 21, from Fleetwood
- Glen Young, 22, from the Thornton-Cleveleys/Poulton area
Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0793 of September 2.