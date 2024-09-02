Four men wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with Blackpool riots

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 17:03 BST
Four are men wanted by police in connection with the riots in Blackpool.

Violent disturbances broke out following a protest in the resort on Saturday, August 3.

(Top L-R) Josh Tickner and Thomas Whittaker (Bottom L-R) Morgan Spencer and Glen Young(Top L-R) Josh Tickner and Thomas Whittaker (Bottom L-R) Morgan Spencer and Glen Young
(Top L-R) Josh Tickner and Thomas Whittaker (Bottom L-R) Morgan Spencer and Glen Young | Lancashire Police

Officers on Monday (September 2) released pictures of four men they wanted to trace.

They were all wanted for violent disorder:

  • Josh Tickner, 21, from Blackpool
  • Thomas Whittaker, 30, from Bispham
  • Morgan Spencer, 21, from Fleetwood
  • Glen Young, 22, from the Thornton-Cleveleys/Poulton area

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0793 of September 2.

