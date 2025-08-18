Four men jailed after large-scale cannabis farm worth £200,000 discovered in Blackpool
The sophisticated operation - spread over two floors of an industrial unit on Squires Gate Lane - included lights, fans, and ventilation systems.
Thousands of plants and seedlings were found, with a potential street value of around £200,000.
Lancashire Police stopped a van suspected of transporting cannabis near the unit at 3.50pm on November 30, 2024.
Ziming Guo, 45, was driving, with Guoxi Wang, 61, as a passenger. Both were arrested.
A search of the industrial unit uncovered cannabis plants in five rooms across two floors.
Officers found the electricity supply had been bypassed to power the lighting and ventilation systems.
Long Wen, 41, and Wenjun Chen, 36, were also found inside and arrested.
All four men were charged with production of a Class B controlled drug.
Police enquiries found Wang and Guo were higher up the chain and played key roles in running the operation.
The men appeared at Preston Crown Court earlier this month August 7).
Guoxi Wang, of no fixed address, was jailed for six years and three months, while Ziming Guo, also of no fixed address, received four years and two months.
Long Wen was sentenced to two years and six months, and Wenjun Chen to two years. All had pleaded guilty.