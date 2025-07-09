Four Lancashire businesses fail food hygiene checks as 29 establishments visited by inspectors

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Jul 2025, 19:40 BST

29 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

29 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 4 on May 23.

1. The Tipsy Cow, Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AA

Rated 4 on May 23. | Google

Rated 5 on June 19.

2. Mimmo’s Italian Restaurant, Victoria Road East, Thornton, FY5 5HT

Rated 5 on June 19. | Google

Rated 4 on May 23.

3. The Bull, Blackpool Old Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7DH

Rated 4 on May 23. | Google

Rated 3 on May 23.

4. Happy Valley, Holts Lane, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 8HN

Rated 3 on May 23. | Google

Rated 3 on May 23.

5. Maya Indian Restaurant, Tithebarn Street, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7BX

Rated 3 on May 23. | Google

Rated 3 on May 23.

6. Nuvo, Tithebarn Street, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7BX

Rated 3 on May 23. | Google

