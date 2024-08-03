Firefighters were called out to a job on Mythop Road, Blackpool | National World

Four fire engines rushed to a blazing shed incident in Blackpool after an alert went out.

The crews were called out just before 7pm last night (Friday) to the incident on Mythop Road, Marton.

Engines from Blackpool, Bispham, Fleetwood and St Annes attended the scene, where a blazing shed threatened to get out of hand.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel, a thermal imaging camera and a reciprocating saw to extinguish the fire.

Crews were in attendance for one hour and fifteen minutes.