Four fire engines battle 2am fire at town centre business on Blackpool Promenade
At 2am last night, four fire engines were called out to reports of a fire in a commercial building on Blackpool Promenade.
Two fire engines from Blackpool Fire Station, one fire engine from South Shore, and one fire engine from Bispham attended the incident, with emergency services arriving on the scene at 2.05am.
One triple extension ladder and two thermal imaging cameras were used to locate the source of the smoke, with crews detained for approximately ninety minutes a they sought to control and extinguish a commercial building fire on Blackpool Promenade.
