Four fire engines attend skip blaze at commercial premises in Fleetwood

Emergency services were called to a large fire involving a skip at a commercial premises in Fleetwood.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 7:40 pm
Updated Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 7:41 pm

Four fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, and Fleetwood attended the scene in Jameson Road at around 7.05pm on Tuesday, September 13.

The skip was “well alight” when crews arrived at the commercial premises, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Four fire engines were called to a skip fire in Jameson Road, Fleetwood (Credit: Google)

Firefighters used two hose reels, one jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.

Crews were in attendance for approximately two hours.

