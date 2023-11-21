News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Four bodies recovered in search for Shrewsbury teenagers missing in north Wales

Four bodies have been recovered from a car in search for missing teenagers.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 21st Nov 2023, 16:35 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 16:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Four bodies have been recovered from a car which appears to have left the road on the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog, following a search for missing teenagers Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris.

Supt Owain Llewelyn, of North Wales Police, said: “At present, this appears to have been a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the four young men at this very difficult time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This has been an extensive search involving a number of different agencies and volunteers, and this is sadly not the outcome that any of us would have wanted. We would ask that the family be afforded the appropriate privacy and respect.”

Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances, police said.

Related topics:ReSPECT