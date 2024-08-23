Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four arrests were made and a ‘large amount of cash’ was recovered after people were spotted trying to break into a van in Blackpool.

Police were called after a few people were thought to be breaking into a van on Addison Crescent at around 12.15am on Thursday night.

A Range Rover was subsequently searched and a number of registration plates and balaclavas were found in the car.

A large amount of cash was also found after searches were conducted on those arrested:

A 29-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of interfering with a motor vehicle and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

An 18-year-old woman from Manchester was arrested on suspicion of interfering with a motor vehicle, possession of a bladed article, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

A 23-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of interfering with a motor vehicle and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

A 30-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

They all remained in custody for questioning on Friday.

Assistant Chief Constable Karen Edwards, of Lancashire Police, said: “Lancashire Police are working incredibly hard to prevent and detect any criminals using our road network. We will utilise all tactics available to us to apprehend such criminals.

“Once again, I thank our Lancashire communities for their support, and ask that if you have any information that could assist our enquiries, you get in contact so we can act upon it accordingly.”

Anyone with information that may help the police with their investigation call 101.